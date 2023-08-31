iHeartRadio

Police seize loaded shotgun, $175K worth of drugs as Calgary man faces 23 criminal charges


A Calgary man faces 23 charges after ALERT officers seized an estimated $175,000 worth of drugs and cash from two homes in mid-August

A suspected drug dealer faces nearly two dozen criminal charges after a search of two Calgary homes by ALERT officers yielded a loaded shotgun and an estimated $175,000 worth of drugs and cash.

On Aug. 15, Hai Nguyen, 40, was arrested by Calgary members of the Alberta Law Enforcement ResponseTeam (ALERT), following a search of homes in Forest Lawn and Marlborough.

Officers say they seized a loaded shotgun, along with the following:

  • 355 fentanyl pills;
  • Six grams of fentanyl powder;
  • 976 grams of cocaine;
  • 16, 677 grams of a suspected cocaine buffing agent;
  • Three grams of methamphetamine;
  • 21 grams of MDMA, and;
  • $8,075 in cash.

Police say one home was allegedly being used as a cocaine conversion lab.

Nguyen faces 23 charges, including 15 breach charges related to a second recent arrest.

  • Three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;
  • Production of a controlled substance;
  • Possession of property obtained by crime;
  • Careless use of a firearm;
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon; and
  • Fifteen counts of breach of recognizance.

Nguyen is in custody. He's scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11, 2023.
 
More arrests are being considered.

12