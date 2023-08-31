Police seize loaded shotgun, $175K worth of drugs as Calgary man faces 23 criminal charges
A suspected drug dealer faces nearly two dozen criminal charges after a search of two Calgary homes by ALERT officers yielded a loaded shotgun and an estimated $175,000 worth of drugs and cash.
On Aug. 15, Hai Nguyen, 40, was arrested by Calgary members of the Alberta Law Enforcement ResponseTeam (ALERT), following a search of homes in Forest Lawn and Marlborough.
Officers say they seized a loaded shotgun, along with the following:
- 355 fentanyl pills;
- Six grams of fentanyl powder;
- 976 grams of cocaine;
- 16, 677 grams of a suspected cocaine buffing agent;
- Three grams of methamphetamine;
- 21 grams of MDMA, and;
- $8,075 in cash.
Police say one home was allegedly being used as a cocaine conversion lab.
Nguyen faces 23 charges, including 15 breach charges related to a second recent arrest.
- Three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;
- Production of a controlled substance;
- Possession of property obtained by crime;
- Careless use of a firearm;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon; and
- Fifteen counts of breach of recognizance.
Nguyen is in custody. He's scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11, 2023.
More arrests are being considered.