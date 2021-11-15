Police seize meth, cocaine, oxycontin during traffic stop in Chatham

A Chatham man is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly found in possession of $23,100 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

An officer on general patrol initiated a traffic stop Sunday night on Spencer Avenue in Chatham.

Police say through investigation, the driver was in possession of suspected meth, cocaine and oxycontin, the total street value of which is estimated at $23,100.

Police have charged a 38-year-old man with drug possession and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released pending a future court date in December.