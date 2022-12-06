Police seize nearly two dozen guns from Cambridge home

A 34-year-old man is facing numerous charges after police seized nearly two dozen guns from a Cambridge home.

Waterloo regional police said they responded to a report of a verbal dispute in the Greenway-Chaplin area of Cambridge on Monday.

Police said the dispute between two people turned physical, and a search warrant was conducted at a residence.

As a result, police seized eight restricted firearms, 15 non-restricted firearms and ammunition.

A photo shared by police of the seized guns shows several long guns and handguns, along with what appears to be magazine clips.

At least two guns appear to have a bayonet-type blade affixed to the barrel of the gun.

The 34-year-old is facing numerous charges, including: