Police seize nearly two dozen guns from Cambridge home


Nearly two dozen guns were seized from a Cambridge residence. (WRPS)

A 34-year-old man is facing numerous charges after police seized nearly two dozen guns from a Cambridge home.

Waterloo regional police said they responded to a report of a verbal dispute in the Greenway-Chaplin area of Cambridge on Monday.

Police said the dispute between two people turned physical, and a search warrant was conducted at a residence.

As a result, police seized eight restricted firearms, 15 non-restricted firearms and ammunition.

A photo shared by police of the seized guns shows several long guns and handguns, along with what appears to be magazine clips.

At least two guns appear to have a bayonet-type blade affixed to the barrel of the gun.

The 34-year-old is facing numerous charges, including:

  • Point firearm
  • Careless storage of firearm
  • Use firearm - in the commission of an offence
  • Assault cause bodily harm - strangulation
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Assault
  • Utter threats to cause death
  • Sexual assault
  • Forcible confinement
  • Mischief under $5,000
