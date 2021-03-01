Waterloo regional police said they seized over $83,000 worth of suspected drugs as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Cambridge.

Officials first started investigating in January.

Then, on Friday around 6 p.m., officers completed a search warrant in the area of King Street East.

As a result of the search police seized approximately $36,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, approximately $19,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine, around $28,800 of suspected cocaine, and six suspected oxycodone pills.

A 53-year-old Cambridge man was arrested and charged with numerous drug-related and criminal code offences including four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breach of a judicial order.

Police say a 35-year-old Cambridge woman remains outstanding and is set to be jointly charged along with the 53-year-old man.

A 46-year-old Cambridge man was also arrested and has been charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.