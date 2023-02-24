iHeartRadio

Police seize replica firearm after road rage incident in Ottawa's west end


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a firearm was pointed at a driver during a road rage incident in Ottawa's west end.

Police say a driver called 911 at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday reporting a road rage incident in the area of Merivale Road and Carling Avenue.

"The driver stated that a firearm was pointed at them," police said on Twitter.

Officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later, and the driver was arrested. Police say a replica firearm was recovered.

The investigation continues.

12