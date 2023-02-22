Police seize replica firearm, arrest three people near Digby high school

Police in Digby, N.S., have seized a replica firearm and arrested three people after an incident near a local high school.

Members of the Digby RCMP received a report around 1 p.m. Tuesday of youths allegedly waving a firearm near Digby Regional High School located on King Street.

Police say officers quickly found and arrested a youth and an 18-year-old Marshalltown, N.S., woman near the school. At the time of the arrests, officers seized a replica firearm.

According to a Wednesday news release, officers arrested a second youth inside the school a short time later.

As a precaution, the school was temporarily put on a hold and secure.

The two youths were released on conditions and are set to appear in Digby Youth Justice Court on April 11 at 9:30 a.m. They are facing a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The 18-year-old was held in custody and was slated to appear in Digby provincial court Wednesday to face charges unrelated to the incident.