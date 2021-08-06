Police seize rifles, submachine gun and $100K worth of drugs at Kitchener residences
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Max Martin
Waterloo regional police seized multiple firearms and $100,000 worth of cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis while conducting two search warrants in Kitchener.
Police say they executed the warrants at residences on Eliza Avenue and Windflower Crescent and seized the following:
- Rifle
- MAC-10 submachine gun
- AR-15 rifle
- Loaded .38 special revolved
- Loaded 9 mm handgun'
- Ammunition
- 1 kilogram of suspected cocaine
- 750 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- Quantity of suspected psilocybin and cannabis
- Canadian currency, scales, packaging, cell phones and documents
Police estimate the value of the drugs at $100,000.
Two women, 38 and 37, and one man, 28, are facing a slew of charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, use of a firearm and possession of drugs.
Three individuals arrested, several loaded guns and numerous drugs seized after two homes searched by police in Kitchener.
Details here: https://t.co/SJ0n73pNFN. pic.twitter.com/z77QCrzAAi
-
Saskatoon Police locate two missing childrenSaskatoon Police Service (SPS) says two children who were reported missing Saturday have been found safe.
-
Gold medal win for Sherwood Park athlete in track cyclingKelsey Mitchell, who is from Sherwood Park, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North YorkA man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.
-
Bede's late field goal gives Argonauts 23-20 victory over StampedersBoris Bede kicked a 32-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Toronto Argonauts opened their season with a 23-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown TorontoA woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
-
'Don't drink and drive': Family of man killed by alleged impaired driver raising awarenessThe family of a Calgary man killed last summer while riding his bicycle is raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
-
Monte Lake residents say wildfire flare ups continue to damage buildingsAs the White Rock Lake wildfire raced toward the community of Monte Lake, people grabbed what they could, jumped in their vehicles and got out of town.
-
Thunderstorm brings flash flooding in Campbell RiverRain was a welcome sight in B.C. Saturday, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing.
-
Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fireA fire that broke out at a house in Scarborough Saturday evening sent one man to hospital in serious condition.