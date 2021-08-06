Police seize rifles, submachine gun and $100K worth of drugs at Kitchener residences

Waterloo regional police seized multiple firearms and $100,000 worth of cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis while conducting two search warrants in Kitchener.

Police say they executed the warrants at residences on Eliza Avenue and Windflower Crescent and seized the following:

Rifle

MAC-10 submachine gun

AR-15 rifle

Loaded .38 special revolved

Loaded 9 mm handgun'

Ammunition

1 kilogram of suspected cocaine

750 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Quantity of suspected psilocybin and cannabis

Canadian currency, scales, packaging, cell phones and documents

Police estimate the value of the drugs at $100,000.

Two women, 38 and 37, and one man, 28, are facing a slew of charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, use of a firearm and possession of drugs.

