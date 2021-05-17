Police seize service pistol of Sask. Mountie accused of murder

The Prince Albert RCMP officer charged in the death of 26-year-old Braden Herman left work in full uniform wearing his duty belt on the day of the alleged office.

That's according to Prince Albert Police Service Insp. Craig Mushka, who provided several new details regarding the investigation in a news conference Monday.

Braden Herman was found dead near Little Red Park on May 11.

Cst. Bernie Herman, a 32-year member of the RCMP, is charged with first degree murder.

He and Braden Herman are not related - though Mushka revealed Monday that they have known each other for several years and are associated to the same northern Saskatchewan community.

Earlier that day, Bernie Herman had phoned a co-worker and made "disturbing comments" that he had killed someone, Mushka said.

The accused agreed to come to his co-worker’s house. Once there, the RCMP were contacted as the house is in their jurisdiction and the accused was taken into custody without incident, Mushka said.

During the initial RCMP response, Bernie Herman provided information as to where police could find the victim.

RCMP members attended to the area and found Braden Herman's body. He appeared to have been shot, Mushka said.

The Prince Albert Police Service has seized Bernie Herman’s service pistol and other use-of-force equipment as part of the criminal investigation.

However, Mushka said the weapon used in the killing can't yet be confirmed. Bernie Herman was not on duty at the time of the offence, he said.

Investigators continue to collect statements to gain insight into the nature of their relationship and the possible motive, he said.

Investigators have processed the scene near Little Red River Park and have executed search warrants at a home located in the 3300 Block of Dent Crescent in Prince Albert.