Police seize several guns, rocket launcher during east Windsor search
Two people have been arrested and are facing more than 13 charges after police seized a hoard of weapons including a number of guns and a rocket launcher during a bust in east Windsor.
The Windsor Police Service’s Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) carried out a search warrant Friday, Jan. 13 in the 1900 block of Bernard Road where they found the cache of weapons.
Police say the following weapons were seized:
- Winchester Super X-Pump 12-Gauge Shotgun
- Beretta Model A303 Gauge Shotgun
- Browning BAR Mark II Safari 30-06 Rifle
- Ekol Jackal Dual 9mm Blank Handgun
- Crosman .177 caliber Pellet Revolver
- Brass knuckles
- Single-use M72 Rocket Launcher (fired, no ammunition)
Police arrested 27-year-old James St. Jean of Windsor at the scene. The second suspect, 30-year-old Wilfred St. Jean was arrested two days later in the 3400 block of Ypres Avenue.
Police say James St. Jean is facing the following charges:
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of a restricted weapon with no license (x 3)
- Unsafe storage of a firearm (x 2)
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Possession of a firearm obtained by crime
- Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number (X 2)
- Possession of firearms while prohibited (x 5)
- Failure to comply with a release order (x 3)
While Wilfred St. Jean has been charged with:
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of a restricted weapon with no license (x 3)
- Unsafe storage of a firearm (x 2)
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Possession of a firearm obtained by crime
- Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number (X 2)
- Possession of firearms while prohibited (x 5)
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com