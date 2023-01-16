Police seize several guns, rocket launcher during east Windsor search

Two people have been arrested and are facing more than 13 charges after police seized a hoard of weapons including a number of guns and a rocket launcher during a bust in east Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service’s Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) carried out a search warrant Friday, Jan. 13 in the 1900 block of Bernard Road where they found the cache of weapons.

Police say the following weapons were seized:

Winchester Super X-Pump 12-Gauge Shotgun

Beretta Model A303 Gauge Shotgun

Browning BAR Mark II Safari 30-06 Rifle

Ekol Jackal Dual 9mm Blank Handgun

Crosman .177 caliber Pellet Revolver

Brass knuckles

Single-use M72 Rocket Launcher (fired, no ammunition)

Police arrested 27-year-old James St. Jean of Windsor at the scene. The second suspect, 30-year-old Wilfred St. Jean was arrested two days later in the 3400 block of Ypres Avenue.

Police say James St. Jean is facing the following charges:

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a restricted weapon with no license (x 3)

Unsafe storage of a firearm (x 2)

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number (X 2)

Possession of firearms while prohibited (x 5)

Failure to comply with a release order (x 3)

While Wilfred St. Jean has been charged with:

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a restricted weapon with no license (x 3)

Unsafe storage of a firearm (x 2)

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number (X 2)

Possession of firearms while prohibited (x 5)

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com