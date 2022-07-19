Police seize shotgun, suspected fentanyl in Langford drug bust

A 32-year-old man from Langford, B.C., has been arrested after police seized weapons and large quantities of drugs from a home near Goldstream Avenue.

Mounties say officers executed a search warrant on a residence in the 600-block of Fairway Avenue on July 8.

Police found 720 doses of suspected fentanyl, 2,490 doses of suspected methamphetamine, 160 doses of suspected cocaine and a "large amount" of pharmaceutical drugs, according to the West Shore RCMP.

Police also located and seized a shotgun, ammunition, airsoft guns and cash, the RCMP said Tuesday.

Police say the suspect was released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for October on potential drug and weapons charges.

"The investigation is ongoing as further analysis will be done on the drugs and firearm seized," the RCMP said.

West Shore RCMP Const. Steve Marcil said the seizure shows there is "a nexus between the drug trade and gun violence and we are always working hard to get both off the streets to keep our communities safe."