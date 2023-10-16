Police seize stolen catalytic converters at Barrie Motel

Three men face charges after officers say they discovered several stolen catalytic converters in Barrie.

Police say officers responded to a report about a family dispute at the Barrie Motel on Anne and Donald Streets around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, the officers learned the dispute had been resolved, and during their investigation, they spotted four allegedly stolen catalytic converters inside a motel room.

Experts say the precious metals from catalytic converters can sell on the black market for hundreds of dollars.

Police arrested a 21-year-old from Essa and a 31 and 35-year-old from Barrie, who they say were in the motel room, and charged them with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a break-in instrument, and court-related offences.

A 27-year-old woman was also later arrested in connection with the incident.