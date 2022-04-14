Police seize stolen catalytic converters during traffic stop in York Region

A traffic stop over a vehicle with stolen licence plates in Whitchurch-Stouffville led to the arrest of two individuals in connection with catalytic converter thefts.

York Regional Police say officers seized seven catalytic converters during the traffic stop late Wednesday morning in the area of Bloomington Road and Highway 404.

Police say the driver, a 25-year-old Whitchurch-Stouffville man, and the passenger, a 20-year-old Whitchurch-Stouffville woman, were arrested.

The pair were charged with offences, including theft over $5,000, possessing stolen property, failing to comply with judicial release order and operating a conveyance while prohibited.

Police report catalytic converter thefts have been a growing problem over the past two years across the country.

Experts say the convertor, a device attached to a vehicle exhaust system that helps reduce pollutants, contains precious metals and can sell on the black market for $200 to $300 each.