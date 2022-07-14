Police seize two kilograms of cocaine in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood

Two people are facing charges after Ottawa police seized over two kilograms of cocaine in the Centretown area.

The Ottawa Police Drug Unit launched an investigation in May following a tip about the suspected trafficking of controlled substances. Police executed two search warrants on LeBreton Street and on McLeod Street on Wednesday.

Police say officers seized over two kilograms of cocaine and $25,000 in cash.

Brayden Sangster, 25, of Ottawa, was charged with Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking and Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5000.

Morgan Thompson, 21, of Ottawa, was charged with Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking.