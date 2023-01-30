Police seize vehicle believed to be involved in Fredericton hit-and-run

Fredericton police have seized a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run collision on Jan. 20. Now, they are asking the public to help identify the driver.

The hit-and-run occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the area of 2375 Woodstock Rd in Fredericton.

According to police, the driver struck another vehicle, forcing it into a ditch. Police say the driver failed to remain at the scene and fled the area.

The vehicle sustained significant damage.

In a Monday press release, Fredericton police say they have made “significant progress” in the investigation, and have seized a grey Chevrolet Malibu, which they believe to be the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Investigators are asking the driver of the vehicle to “make the right decision” and come forward to police.

Anyone with information about the collision or who could identify the driver involved is asked to contact Fredericton Police Cpl. Frederic Loiseau at 506-460-2300 or by email at frederic.loiseau@fredericton.ca.