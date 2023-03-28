Police seize vehicles, fine drivers for stunting on Halifax highway
Two men are facing hefty fines and driving suspensions after police say they caught the men stunting on a Halifax-area highway.
Tuesday morning around 7:10 a.m., a Halifax Regional Police officer saw a man driving at a high speed on Highway 102 near Highway 118.
Police say the 54-year-old man was driving 168 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. He was handed a ticket for stunting.
The day before, around 7:20 a.m., an officer saw someone driving fast on Highway 102 near Hammonds Plains Road. Police say they clocked the driver going 153 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
Police gave the 26-year-old man a stunting ticket and summary offence tickets for the following:
- operating a motor vehicle without a valid license
- operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance
- operating an unregistered vehicle
- displaying a plate issued for another vehicle
- passing on the right
Under the Motor Vehicle Act, a stunting charge is automatically laid when a driver is caught travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit. It carries a fine of more than $2,400 and six points are put on the driver’s record.
Both men also received a seven-day driving ban and their vehicles were seized.
