Homicide investigators have identified the young man killed in a targeted shooting in Langley last week.

Twenty-two-year-old Arshdeep Singh was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the 5300 block of 207 Street on Jan. 26, according to the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

A second victim - a man in his 20s who police have not publicly identified - was also found with gunshot wounds, but was taken to hospital and was expected to survive.

IHIT released Singh's name Wednesday evening, saying detectives hope doing so will further the investigation.

On the day after the shooting, IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said the incident had "all the hallmarks of a targeted hit."

"The victim was known to police and his murder may have ties to the drug trade,” Jang said in a news release at the time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448, police said. Tips can also be provided by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.