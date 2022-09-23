Police share photos of suspect two months after Halifax convenience store robbery
Halifax Regional Police has released images of a suspect in connection with a robbery at a Halifax convenience store over two months ago.
Police responded to a call of a robbery at the Needs Convenience store at 6130 Chebucto Rd. around 8:20 a.m. on July 6.
According to police, a man entered the store, threatened the employee and demanded money. He then fled the scene on foot with a quantity of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.
The suspect is described as six-feet tall. He was wearing a light grey cloth face covering, dark clothing, and was carrying two black backpacks at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about the robbery, or video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
