Police share security footage of break-in at a gas bar in Guelph/Eramosa

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shared security footage from a break-in at a gas bar in Guelp/Eramosa in December.

In a tweet posted Thursday afternoon, OPP said they are investigating a break-in on Wellington County Road 124.

#WellingtonOPP investigating Break In to gas bar on @wellingtncounty Rd 124, @GuelphEramosa from Dec19'22. Call 1-888-310-1122 if you can help or @CSGWtips ^JC pic.twitter.com/VP4xpz43ot

Police said it happened on Dec. 19, 2022.

The video shows one person, wearing a blue jacket, using what looks like a crowbar to break the window of the business.

That person, along with a second person, wearing a black puffer jacket with a hood, go into the business and appear to search through the drawers.

The two people appear to take a handful of items and exit the business.

It is unclear what items they took or how much it was worth.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.