Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating

One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.

Residents of a home in the 12100 block of Coventry Hills Way N.E. called police shortly before 10 p.m. saying a man with a weapon was in their yard and trying to break into their home.

Police say the family sheltered inside as officers were dispatched.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, officers located the armed man and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Two CPS members fired on the man, striking him.

Officers gave the man medical assistance until EMS arrived on scene. The injured man was taken to hospital where he is listed as being in non-life threatening condition.

CTV News spoke to a man who lives in the home where the shooting happened. The man, who did not want to appear on camera or be identified, called the situation "scary" for him and his family.

"We're all (physically) okay," he said, "but we're pretty shaken up.

"You hear about these things and don't think it will happen to you until it does," he said, adding that he did not see the shooting itself happen, but heard the gun shots as he and his family hid inside the home.

He confirmed the man captured on video by a neighbour's doorbell camera a short time before the shooting happened is the same man who came to his door and tried to force it open before police arrived.

The Alberta Serious Incident response Team is investigating the police shooting. No officers were injured.

Neighbours believe the man may not have been targeting the house with plans to rob it as, through his actions, he appeared to be attempting to escape from someone.

Devin Wright, who lives near the site of the shooting, was in bed watching television when he heard a knock at his door. When he made it downstairs he found no one on his doorstep so he checked his surveillance camera footage.

"I saw the guy come to the door looking like he was hiding or running or something. Something wasn't quite right it looked like," Wright told CTV News. "And then, as I was looking at the videos and stuff, we heard a couple of gunshots and then looked out the window and there was a police car. And then there was a whole bunch of police cars and then ambulance and then it looked like they hauled him away to the ambulance."

The video shows a man running down the street, hiding behind parked vehicles and running up to the front doors of several homes where he appears to frantically ring the doorbells, all while attempting to avoid being seen from the road.