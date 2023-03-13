Police shoot suspect after firearms complaint in Walmart parking lot: RCMP

What started as a complaint about a shooting in a central Alberta Walmart parking lot has now led to an investigation by Alberta's police watchdog.

On Sunday, Red Deer RCMP responded to a complaint of a male discharging a firearm in the Red Deer Parkland Mall Walmart parking lot around 11:30 a.m.

Around 2:15 p.m., police found the suspect in the area of Garden Heights and Carleton Avenue.

While they were attempting to arrest him, an "altercation" happened, and officers fired their guns.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries as a result of the shooting.

No officers were injured.

No other information has been provided.

Police have turned over the investigation of the officer-involved shooting to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

ASIRT's mandate is investigating incidents involving use of force by police officers.

RCMP will also be conducting an internal review of the incident.