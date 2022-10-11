Police shooting at gas station east of Edmonton under investigation

Mounties have located a vehicle connected to an early Monday morning police shooting east of Edmonton.

According to RCMP, officers were conducting patrols on Highway 16 at Highway 824 when they located a vehicle with a stolen license plate around 3:11 a.m.

Witnesses confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that the incident unfolded at the Tempo Gas Station on Highway 16 near Ardrossan, Alta., and that investigators had cleared the scene by 9:30 a.m.

The vehicle, described by Mounties as a newer model white BMW, was pulled over. Police then instructed the occupants to exit the vehicle.

"An occupant pulled out and discharged what appeared to be a firearm at the officer - who then discharged their service weapon," RCMP said in a statement.

The vehicle then fled the scene, police say. No injuries have been reported to police.

"A substantial number of resources were deployed to a large geographical area to provide supports and manage risk to the public throughout this investigation," Mounties added.

On Tuesday morning, Mounties said the BMW had been located.

"No further details are available at this time," police said, adding a further update is expected.

In a statement, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says it has been directed to investigate the shooting and that more information will be released "within the next few days."

Ardrossan is a hamlet within Strathcona County, around seven kilometres east of Sherwood Park.

ASIRT is also now investigating whether the shooting is connected to a fatal RCMP confrontation near Leduc on Monday evening.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier today in Ardrossan. Details to follow.