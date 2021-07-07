Police shooting at Sirocco LRT station

Calgary police confirmed an police shooting took place Wednesday afternoon at the Sirocco CTrain station.

Police were notified by a CTrain employee around 1:40 p.m. that a man on a train appeared to have a gun in his lap.

Officers had the train held at Sirocco Station and passengers were evacuated by police.

A man who fit the description of the suspect was identified and isolated on the train. The tactical unit was called in and worked for a number of hours trying to resolve it.

About 4:30 p.m., the situation escalated, causing a member of the tactical unit to fire at the suspect, injuring him.

He was treated by a tactical emergency medical services officer, before being taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police said the incident had no connection to the shooting incident in Crestmont earlier Wednesday, where a man and his dog were shot dead.

The area around Sirocco Station is being held, pending investigation by ASIRT. Police say to expect significant delays and advise commuters to follow Calgary Transit for detours.

CPS tweeted a confirmation shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

They said no bystanders or officers were injured.

Sirocco Station is located on the West LRT line, just north of 17 Ave. S.W.

