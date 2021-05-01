Police shooting involving intoxicated man under investigation by ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after Edmonton police shot a man as they responded to a mental health call.

In a news release, Edmonton Police Services (EPS) said they responded at 4:50 a.m. Saturday to a home near 125 Street and 147 Avenue in north Edmonton where an intoxicated 36-year-old man with a firearm and edged weapon was reported to be exhibiting unpredictable behaviour and making threats of self-harm.

Police say they safely removed a child from the residence before turning their attention to the man.

A negotiator was dispatched to try and encourage the 36-year-old to “peacefully surrender” and “accept help,” police said.

“During the negotiations, the man exited the residence with a firearm and edged weapon and then returned back inside the home,” police said in a statement.

Police remained on scene as “several attempts” to negotiate a peaceful conclusion were made.

EPS say at approximately 7:20 a.m. the man exited his home, at which point a confrontation with police took place.

“Officers discharged their service weapons and struck the male,” EPS said.

According to police, paramedics transported the man to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

EPS say no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.