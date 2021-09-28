Police shut down street in Saskatoon following report of suspicious package
Police closed off part of a block in the city's downtown Tuesday after a "suspicious package" was reported.
According to police, just before noon on Tuesday, a call came in reporting the package in the 200 block of 21st Street East.
Members of the explosive disposal unit responded to the scene.
After investigation, police determined the package was a toolbox and did not contain anything hazardous or dangerous.
As of 2 p.m., there was a visible police presence in the area and portions of the block were still closed off.
In a news release, Saskatoon Police Service asked people to avoid the area as officers continued to investigate.
In an update sent just after 4 p.m., SPS said traffic restrictions had been lifted.
