Police staff tells Saskatoon woman being followed by suspicious car to pull up to police station

A 35-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with dangerous driving and possession of stolen property after a woman reported her vehicle was being followed early Sunday morning.

Police received a call around 1 a.m. from a woman who said a truck had been following her vehicle for about half an hour, according to a police news release.

The staff member on the phone told her to drive to the Saskatoon police station. Police said when she pulled up to the station, the truck parked directly behind her.

Patrol officers confirmed the suspect’s truck was a stolen 2014 Dodge Ram and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect drove away at high speed, the news release says.

Officers managed to stop the truck using tire spikes around Simonds Avenue and Cassino Avenue in the Montgomery neighbourhood, police said.

The man was taken into custody and faces charges including possession of stolen property, dangerous driving and evading police.