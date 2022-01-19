Police stand off ends with arrest of man who started a fire in an apartment

Winnipeg police say a stand-off that started Tuesday evening ended early Wednesday when officers arrested a man they say started a fire in an apartment.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called for a report of a "serious domestic situation" at an apartment block in the 300 block of Sutton Avenue.

"The caller advised that a male was at that location; he had been violent in the past, was known to abuse drugs and alcohol, and had knives," police said in a news release, adding officers were told the man may have had access to guns.

"Additional calls were received from neighbours who feared for the safety of the female resident."

Police said the man was armed with knives and a machete, and appeared to be trying to start a fire within the suite. Police said he refused to leave the suite, and officers did not know if the victim had been able to get away safely.

Police declared the situation to be an 'armed and barricaded' situation around 8:50 p.m., bringing in multiple police units as the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tried to fight the fire. Police said all occupants of the apartment block were evacuated. Evacuees were able to take shelter in Winnipeg Transit buses.

Less than an hour later, police said the Critical Incident Command was activated to coordinate the police response, including Crisis Negotiators.

"Additional WPS resources were required to relieve officers who suffered smoke inhalation," police sad in the release. "Due to the cold, additional WPS units were called out to relieve officers at the scene."

Police said around 1:10 a.m., officers were able to enter the suite and used a Taser to take the man into custody. The 30-year-old man is facing 26 charges and remains in custody. The charges have not been proven in court.