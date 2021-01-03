Vancouver police swarmed a residential building after receiving a report of a man with a rifle Saturday night. The incident resulted in one suspect getting shot and a police stand-off with another man.

A witness made the emergency call around 7 p.m. Saturday night, prompting heavily armed officers to surrounded Princess Rooms, a three-storey social housing complex, which is located at the corner of Princess Avenue and Powell Street.

“A call like this is very dynamic and challenging. Responding officers worked to gather the appropriate resources and ensure a safe resolution,” said Const. Tania Visintin, a VPD spokesperson, in a press release.

Visintin said a 32-year-old man came out of the suite with a firearm, triggering a member of the VPD’s emergency response section to shoot at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

A second suspect, a 31-year-old man, stayed in the suite with a firearm for several hours, prompting a long stand-off with police.

Eventually, police were able to negotiate with the man and he surrendered early Sunday morning.

Police said both men will be facing firearm-related charges.

VPD officers remain on scene and will continue to investigate, Visintin said.

The Independent Investigations Office has been notified and will also be investigating.

The police watchdog is called whenever there’s been a death or serious harm that may have been the result of an officer’s actions.