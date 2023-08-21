Police standoff with barricaded suspect in Dundalk ends with arrest

One person is in police custody following a situation that required a heavy police presence in Southgate Township.

Officers responded to reports of an assault Sunday night in the Village of Dundalk, and said the individual refused to leave the residence on Victoria Street.

The area was closed for public safety until the situation was resolved. Victoria Street has since reopened.

Provincial police say the accused was eventually apprehended and faces criminal charges.

OPP says no further information will be released on the matter.