Police still looking for woman who may have information about Magnus Avenue homicide

Winnipeg police have released surveillance photos of a woman who may have information about a homicide that happened in May 2021.

Police said the woman could have vital information about the death of Stuart Fritzley, who died on May 25.

Officers found Fritzley with serious injuries in the 800 block of Magnus Avenue. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

In June, police said they were looking for a woman in her early to mid-20s. She was wearing a black jacket and dark jeans.

Police said they believe the woman was seen between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on the day Fritzley was killed, in the area of Manitoba Avenue between Sinclair Street and Arlington Street.

Police haven’t laid charges in the homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone who may be able to identify the woman, or who may have information, to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger