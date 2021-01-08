Mounties in the Fraser Valley say they are still looking for a missing senior who was last seen more than two months ago.

Dan Halak, 84, has not been seen or heard from since his family last saw him at his rural home in Mission on Nov. 2.

A week after his disappearance, on Nov. 9, his 1998 Chevy Blazer was found on Prior Street in Vancouver.

His family has previously told CTV News Vancouver Halak spent most of his time at home in Mission or at his family's home in Delta and rarely ventured elsewhere because of COVID-19 concerns.

At the time of the vehicle's discovery, Mission RCMP told CTV News there were no keys inside and no signs of forced entry.

On Friday, Mission RCMP issued a news release indicating that investigators are still hoping to locate Halak, and asking the public for assistance.

Police describe the missing man as white with grey hair, brown eyes and glasses. He stands 5'5" and weighs roughly 190 pounds.

Anyone who has information about Halak's whereabouts should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.