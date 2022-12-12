Police still working to identify woman who drowned off Vancouver beach

Months after a woman drowned off the coast of Vancouver, authorities are still working to confirm her identity so they can notify her next of kin.

Because of their difficulty identifying her, police suspect the deceased may have been a newcomer to Canada or a visiting traveller.

"Someone out there knew this woman and loved her, but probably doesn't yet know about her tragic death," Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Monday.

"Nobody should die in anonymity."

A tugboat crew found the woman floating off Spanish Banks on the evening of Sept. 29. Tragically, attempts to save her life were unsuccessful.

She was found near an inflatable kayak, an orange life vest and a vial of insulin, leading authorities to suspect she may have been a diabetic who suffered a medical emergency while on the water.

Police said the woman appears to be Black and in her 30s, with short black hair and distinctive freckles on her face. She was wearing a backpack but had no wallet or identification at the time she was discovered.

The Vancouver Police Department previously released a sketch of the woman's face, and on Monday shared a video on social media that authorities hope will trigger someone's memory of the deceased.

"We’re asking anyone who sees this video to share it with their social networks so we can identify her and inform her loved ones," Addison said.

#VPDNews Vancouver Police have released a video appeal for new details about a woman who drowned in the waters off Spanish Banks in late September, and hope the power of social media may lead to information about who she was.



Media Release: https://t.co/cdy7FcQhjG pic.twitter.com/ixEmY08uFT