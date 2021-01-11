Ontario Provincial Police officers in Brant County reportedly stopped a car with some unusual licence plates.

According to a post on social media, the car's plates were fake and had been made out of a cardboard diaper box.

In a photo shared by police on Twitter, a Pampers diaper box was seen cut into the approximate size of a licence plate. A fake licence plate then appeared to be printed on a sheet of paper and affixed to it.

"The driver realized his error and that it was time to 'change' things up!" the tweet read in part.

It's not clear whether any charges were laid in the incident.