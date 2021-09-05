Police stop motorcycle allegedly travelling 202 km/h west of Saskatoon

Saskatoon police’s traffic unit nabbed a motorcyclist travelling 202 km/h this weekend, landing the driver with dangerous driving charges.

In a post on social media the Combined Traffic Unit said officers spotted a man on a motorcycle travelling west of Saskatoon on Highway 16. When police signaled the man to stop, he chose to flee instead, police said.

The man was arrested a short time later and charged with dangerous driving and evading police plus a 30-day impound, police said.

