Police stop vehicle going nearly 100 km/h over speed limit on Heron Road

A motorist is facing a stunt driving charge after being observed going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit on an Ottawa road.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit said a vehicle was stopped by officers going 159 km/h on Heron Road, near Prince of Wales Drive.

The speed limit on the road is 60 km/h.

The stunt driving charge includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.

