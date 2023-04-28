Police stumble across drug trafficking operation; 3 arrested at Didsbury, Alta., hotel

Didsbury RCMP say they made a drug bust at a local hotel while investigating an unrelated matter.

Police were first called to the business on April 22 to check on the court order compliance of Aaron Saville, a 37-year-old Fort Saskatchewan man who had recently been conditionally released following a sexual assault charge.

Officers discovered Saville was not in compliance with his released conditions and arrested him.

While officers were conducting the arrest, they found evidence of drug trafficking in the hotel.

After dealing with Saville, RCMP returned to the business the next day.

"Officers executed a search warrant at the hotel and arrested Cody Desjarlais, 35, a resident of Edmonton and Michelle Schmidt, 43, a resident of Red Deer," police said in a statement.

"Desjarlais had an outstanding arrest warrant from Mayerthorpe. Schmidt had an outstanding arrest warrant from Edmonton and five outstanding arrest warrants from Red Deer."

Police also found 20 grams of what's believed to be methamphetamine in one of the rooms.

Schmidt was charged in connection with the drugs and was remanded into custody.