Hours-long police incident on Burnaby street 'safely resolved,' authorities say
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
An hours-long police incident that saw a tactical team deployed to a home in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday morning has ended.
Burnaby RCMP said officers were first called to the property, located near Portland Street and Royal Oak Avenue, around 8 a.m. with reports of a distraught man. Authorities surrounded the home and asked the public to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.
"Due to safety concerns, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team has been called," Burnaby RCMP said in an email shortly before noon.
Authorities confirmed on social media that the incident was "safely resolved" before 1:30 p.m.
No other details have been released, including whether there was anyone else in the home at the time.
