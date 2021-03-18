Prince Albert police say one man is in hospital after an alleged shooting early Thursday afternoon.

Officers have blocked off the area around Queen Mary Community School to investigate. Police say they have detained several people in connection to the incident.

According to a news release, police were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street West just before 1 p.m. They located one man with injuries, who was transported to the Victoria Hospital.

“The extent of the man’s injuries are not known at this time,” the release said.

No students or staff at Queen Mary Community School were injured, and police do not believe there are more suspects at large.

This is a developing story. More details to come.