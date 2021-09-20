Police suspend search for girl missing in N.B. homicide case, citing moose hunt risk
Police in northern New Brunswick say the search for a teenage girl whose disappearance four months ago is being investigated as a homicide has been "temporarily paused."
Bathurst police say the search in the Middle River, N.B., area will stand down for safety reasons until the moose hunting season -- which runs from Tuesday until Saturday -- ends.
Fourteen-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen on the morning of May 11 as she walked to her school bus stop near her home in Bathurst.
Several ground and aerial searches were subsequently conducted of the community and its surrounding areas, but she was not found.
Last month Bathurst police Chief Stephane Roy said in a video posted to Facebook that Madison was the victim of a homicide and her disappearance was being investigated accordingly.
Police have not released any details about the current search.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.
