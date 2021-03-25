Police swarm rural London, Ont. property
There was a large police response Thursday evening just west of London's Lambeth neighbourhood.
At least 10 police vehicles, heavily armed officers and a K9 Unit attended a rural address on Longwoods Road.
Officers were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. for a call of possible shots fired.
By standard protocol, a large number of officers attended.
After securing the area, investigators determined there was no evidence of a shooting and no one was hurt.
Longwoods Road, formerly Highway 2, was partially blocked during the incident.
It was re-opened just before officers left the scene around 8:10 p.m.