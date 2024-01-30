iHeartRadio

Police take over investigation in Partington Avenue fire


Crews were called to the scene in the 400 block of Partington near Wyandotte Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police have taken over the investigation into a house fire on Partington Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 400 block of Partington near Wyandotte Street around 2:45 a.m. on Monday.

Damage is estimated at $400,000.

There were no reported injuries and no people displaced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or www.catchcrooks.com.

