Police take over investigation in Partington Avenue fire

Windsor police have taken over the investigation into a house fire on Partington Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 400 block of Partington near Wyandotte Street around 2:45 a.m. on Monday.

Damage is estimated at $400,000.

There were no reported injuries and no people displaced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or www.catchcrooks.com.