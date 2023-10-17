Police take tents, supplies from homeless encampment outside Newfoundland legislature

Police dismantled tents and reportedly took away food and dry clothing Tuesday from a homeless encampment across from the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature.

Residents and volunteers at the site that has come to symbolize the province's growing housing crisis said members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary took down at least two tents that were still being used. They said officers also ordered the dismantling of the encampment's kitchen and supply tents, which contained food, kitchen supplies, clothing and blankets donated by the public.

Police also removed several tents that had been destroyed by a storm the night before, they added.

Davy Short said he managed to get all of his belongings out of his tent before it was destroyed by winds and rain on Monday night and then taken away by police.

"I feel betrayed," he said. "But I'm not leaving, that's the only thing. I'd rather be out here than be in a shelter."

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that its officers removed abandoned tents and destroyed property Tuesday to prevent possible risks to motorists. It said the property could be recovered from police headquarters.

"The RNC continues to encourage those staying in the area to consider their personal safety and take advantage of the housing options that have been made available to them," it said.

The encampment was set up roughly two weeks ago in a field across from legislature in St. John's. Members of the provincial New Democrats and Progressive Conservative parties brought it up repeatedly on Monday when the legislature opened, saying it was a clear sign the Liberal government has failed to address the province's housing crisis.

Members of both opposition parties have come to speak with residents, but encampment volunteer Leah Mallory said the Liberals have not. The provincial housing corporation has offered some residents spots in the city's various shelters, she added.

"But the shelters here are deplorable, you would not put a dog in the shelters," she said. "People get sexually abused, people get beaten up, their items are stolen, and there is (intravenous) drug use happening. It's not fit for anybody to be in the shelters."

Last week, there were more than two dozen tents at the encampment. On Tuesday, about 14 remained.

Marg Maunder, another volunteer, said the move by police to take down tents, and take away everything in the dismantled food and supply tents was "heartless" and "inhumane."

"We had everything, bread and peanut butter, and we had turkey and chicken and soup. Everything you could imagine. And all the dishes and all the soaps and everything," Maunder said. "And we had to bring new stuff to try to heat up some soup for lunch."

The volunteers were working with police so residents could go reclaim their belongings, she said. Police also told volunteers that people could keep sleeping at the encampment at night, as long as they packed away their tents and everything during the day, Maunder added.

"It's obviously just a ploy to get us out of here," she said. "They want this visibility to go away."

Neither the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary nor the province's Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development responded to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.