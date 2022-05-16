Police takedown suspect vehicle in northeast Edmonton
Officers performed a vehicle takedown in northeast Edmonton Monday afternoon to end a "short" police chase.
Three Edmonton Police Service cruisers were used to box in a suspect who was driving a Chrysler 300 near the intersection of 153 Avenue and 45 Street.
One of the EPS vehicles, a white unmarked SUV, was struck in the driver's door, causing the airbags to deploy.
According to EPS, officers initially responded to a weapons complaint when the vehicle fled from officers.
"Members made direct vehicle contact with the suspect vehicle," said Landis Reichle, EPS spokesperson. "Multiple suspects were apprehended. The matter is under investigation."
No injuries were reported to police, but paramedics conducted a "precautionary check" on one officer at the scene.
The EPS' Major Collision Investigation Unit closed 153 Avenue from Manning Drive to Miller Boulevard as officers probed the scene.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato
