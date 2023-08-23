iHeartRadio

Police talk person down from top of crane in downtown Kitchener


(File photo/CTV Kitchener)

It took an hour of negotiating for Waterloo regional police to help a person who was on top of a crane in downtown Kitchener early Tuesday morning.

Officers found the male in the area of Francis Street and Halls Lane around 3:15 a.m.

Police say they negotiated with him for close to an hour before he was safely brought down from the top of the crane and taken to hospital.

No injuries were reported.

