Police tape surrounds missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera’s home

Police were on scene late Monday at the home of a missing Langley teacher and mother, Naomi Onotera.

Onotera’s home was surrounded by police tape, and Langley RCMP investigators could be seen going in and out of the home.

In a statement, RCMP said its officers are actively investigating the case and asking the public to closely study the image of her car, a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. Although Onotera’s car was reportedly left behind when she disappeared, police say they’re trying to create a timeline of her movements before she disappeared.

Police say Onotera was last seen the evening of Aug. 28 by her husband leaving their Langley home, and that her mom reported her missing the following day.

“Even though it has been reported Naomi left without her vehicle, investigators are trying to establish a timeline of all her actions beginning the 25th of August,” reads the police statement from Monday.

Onotera’s white Subaru has a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the front window on the passenger side.

“If you noticed this vehicle moving about anytime after August 25th, please call Langley RCMP to relay this information,” it continues.

Police say they are still looking for video, dashcam and security footage from around the time she went missing, and say that they will come and help if someone has footage but is having difficulty retrieving or downloading it.

Specifically, they’re hoping for footage from residents in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue during the period of Saturday, August 28th at 6 p.m. until Sunday August 29th at 7 p.m.

Anyone with information on Onotera’s disappearance can contact the Langley RCMP tip Line at 604-532-3398.