Police ticket P.E.I. driver after collision with school bus

The Queen's District RCMP gave the driver of an SUV a ticket after a collision with a school bus last week in Kingston, P.E.I.

Police say the collision happened last Friday at 3:45 at the intersection of Kingston Road and Bannockburn Road.

"The school bus had just picked up more than 25 elementary school students," P.E.I. RCMP said in a news release. "A few children sustained minor injuries, and one was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital."

Police say they ticketed the driver for failing to obey a stop sign. The ticket comes with a potential fine of $200 and a loss of three demerit points on the driver's licence.