Police ticket three Dartmouth residents for failing to self-isolate, exceeding gathering limits

Police have ticketed two women and a man, all from Dartmouth, for failing to follow the Health Protection Act, in relation to two separate incidents Monday.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on May 11, Halifax Regional Police officers investigated a report that a Dartmouth woman had not been self-isolating as required by the Department of Health.

Officers issued a summary offence ticket to the woman under the Health Protection Act for failing to comply with the act and its regulations, which carries a fine of $2,000.

At approximately 10:25 p.m., police responded to a report of a social gathering at a residence on Nadia Drive in Dartmouth.

Police say the gathering exceeded the provincially mandated gathering limits. Officers issued summary offence tickets to a man and a woman for violating the Health Protection Act, which carries a fine of $2,000.

Halifax Regional Police remind the public that Nova Scotians, businesses and organizations that do not follow gathering limits, social distancing guidelines and self-isolation requirements, will now face fines of $2,000 for individuals and $7,500 for businesses and organizations.