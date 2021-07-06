Police ticket woman for not wearing mask in public areas of Halifax apartment

Police in Halifax have issued a ticket, for failing to follow the Health Protection Act, to a woman who they say was not wearing a mask while in the public areas of an apartment building.

Halifax Regional Police says on July 5, officers were called to a Halifax apartment building for a report of a woman not wearing a mask in public areas.

Officers responded and issued a summary offence ticket to a 23-year-old woman under section 71 (1) (b) of the Health Protection Act for failing to comply with the act and its regulations which carries a fine of $2,422.

Halifax police remind the public to continue to educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/.