Police to announce details of massive million-dollar drug bust in Lethbridge

Authorities in Lethbridge say they've made one of that city's largest drug busts following an investigation late last year.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's (ALERT) Lethbridge branch say the operation included a search of two vehicles and two homes on Dec. 20, 2022.

The Lethbridge Police Service assisted with the investigation and resulted in the seizure of more than $1 million in drugs and cash.

Further details on the case, including arrests, are expected to be released on Wednesday morning.