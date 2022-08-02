Police to monitor weekly drum circles at Vancouver beach 'indefinitely,' park board says

The weekly drum circles in Stanley Park will be monitored by police and park rangers "indefinitely" as officials work to address safety concerns at the crowded gatherings, the Vancouver Park Board said Tuesday.

The announcement came hours before this week's drum circle at Third Beach, where lifeguards were allegedly harassed by participants while trying to reach an unconscious swimmer last month.

That alarming incident resulted in lifeguards being pulled from their patrols early every Tuesday evening to avoid any further confrontations with the crowds.

"A risk assessment will be made later this week to determine whether or not lifeguards can safely return to Third Beach Tuesday evenings," the park board said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Until then, signage will be posted reminding everyone of the risks associated with unsupervised swimming."

Tonight, August 2, lifeguards will once again end their patrol on Third Beach at 7PM

Reminder: Drinking alcohol and smoking is prohibited on beaches and the seawall.

Anybody wanting to swim with a lifeguard present should go to Second Beach, which will be staffed until 8:30PM pic.twitter.com/tVKaeZgppl

Officials estimated there were upwards of 4,000 people at Third Beach at the time of the alleged harassment, which they said was both physical and verbal.

For the time being, lifeguard patrols at Third Beach are ending at 7 p.m., though lifeguards will remain on duty at nearby Second Beach until 8:30 p.m.

The park board's statement said police and park rangers will be on scene for the duration of each weekly drum circle, until officials can "establish a co-ordinated approach and long-term strategy to manage the congregation of large crowds and associated bylaw infractions."

While the City of Vancouver allows alcohol at 22 designated park locations, officials noted drinking and smoking remain prohibited on the seawall and at all beaches, playgrounds, sports fields and community centres.