Police to participate in motorcade training ahead of Pope's visit
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
From Wednesday to Saturday, police will be doing motorcade training for the Papal visit.
The Edmonton Police Service, Calgary Police Service, and Alberta RCMP will all be taking part in the training.
The training will happen in Edmonton and parts of rural Alberta.
Drivers can expect to see police vehicles and motorcycles driving in formation and simulating the escort of a motorcade.
Minor traffic delays are expected.
Police are reminding drivers to move to the right and make room for these vehicles to pass, and to wait for all police vehicles to pass before merging back into traffic.
